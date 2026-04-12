"A historic milestone"... Enrique stands on the brink of a decisive move with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is close to extending his contract with the French club.

His current deal runs out next year, yet talks to extend it until 2030 are advanced. While financial terms remain private, the package is expected to place him among the world’s top-three highest-paid coaches.

According to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport, talks have been underway for several months and are progressing well, reflecting the strong personal, sporting and institutional bond between the club and the coach.

According to Qatari channel Al Kass, “Luis Enrique has driven a quantum leap at Paris Saint-Germain since arriving in 2013, forging a bold, attacking identity and a solid team culture. The results include domestic dominance, a historic first Champions League title in 2025, and recognition as the world’s best manager.”

Accordingly, the club is preparing a massive deal to secure his services for the long term.

Beyond the financial terms, talks also cover other key issues, notably the location of the Enrique family home.

The family currently lives in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, but advisors are eyeing a move closer to Paris to cut down on daily commutes; Neuilly is seen as the best option to raise their quality of life—a personal deal-breaker for the coach.

He also wants his entire back-room staff, notably sporting director Luis Campos, to be secured on new deals.

Salary expectations for the coach and his backroom staff are not expected to derail talks, and all parties are confident a deal will be struck soon.

The deal is expected to be historic, placing Luis Enrique among Europe’s highest-paid coaches and underpinning the club’s ambitious sporting project.

Every necessary investment will be made to extend Paris Saint-Germain’s winning run and safeguard its prestigious international standing under Enrique’s command.

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