‘A good image for the NPFL’ – Ezeji on Musa’s Kano Pillars move

The former Nigeria international has lauded the Super Eagle's decision to team up with his boyhood club on a short-term basis

Ahmed Musa’s decision to join Kano Pillars will boost the image of the Nigeria Professional Football League, according to Victor Ezeji.

Four-time Nigerian champions Sai Masu Gida announced the signing of the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star for the rest of the season on Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since parting ways with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on October 25, 2020.

As football enthusiasts continue to react to the decision of the Super Eagles skipper to return to his boyhood club, Ezeji – who is one of the most successful and longest-playing players in the Nigeria top-flight – claims that choice would rub off positively on the NPFL.

“It's good. We are not different from the South Americans who always return to their childhood club when they are done playing. Well, for Musa, he is not done playing but he needs to train,” the former Enyimba and Sunshine Stars forward told Goal.

“When you train with your peers, you work a little bit and when you are tired, you walk away. But when you are being supervised, there is every tendency you would work harder.

“He is the captain of the Super Eagles and we need him to be at the Africa Cup of Nations. When you are not having much playing time, that is when people are making an issue out of it. Now, nobody can say he doesn’t have a club.”

“Playing in the NPFL would boost his stamina and energy because the Nigerian league is very competitive. For me, it’s a nice decision that he is back in Nigeria,” he continued.

“This is what we have always been clamouring for, once you are playing and you don’t have a club, it is better to return home instead of just staying abroad and whiling away time.

“If not for Covid-19, you would have seen the mammoth crowd that would have greeted Musa wherever he plays – especially in northern Nigeria where he is loved and is one of their idols.

“In which way you want to look at it, his coming to Kano Pillars is a good image for the NPFL.”

After completing all necessary documentation, the speedy forward would be unveiled by the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje before the start of the league’s second stanza.