'A game without fans has no soul' - Bradley reflects on experience in Egypt as MLS eyes games behind closed doors

The LAFC boss looked back at playing in the midst of a crisis after managing during the Port Said Stadium riot

Having previously had the experience of playing behind closed doors during his time in charge of Egypt, Los Angeles FC boss Bob Bradley says that playing in an empty stadium is playing a game "with no soul".

Major League Soccer is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, much like most sports leagues in North America and scattered throughout the world.

In the weeks since the league has been shut down, MLS has repeatedly outlined expectations to return and play a full season, although Don Garber sounded a little less bullish in revealing the league's latest plan on Monday.

That plan will likely include some sort of matches behind closed doors as, until a vaccine is developed to prevent Covid-19, packing thousands of fans into stadiums is seen as a risky decision.

And having experienced a supporter-less match as Egypt's manager following the Port Said Stadium riot, Bradley says that games without fans feel different for all involved.

"The first home qualifier in Alexandria against Mozambique was played in an empty stadium. It was an eerie feeling," Bradley told reporters on Tuesday. "I remember when we trained in the stadium the night before, we gathered everybody before we started training and we said, 'Try to look into the stands and imagine that there's 90 million Egyptians here because if they had the chance all of them would be here with us', and all we all know that the connection that we have with our supporters is key.

"Games without fans, you know, they're sad, in a way, but we're also in unprecedented times and so I know that the kind of discussions that lead towards restarting without fans. That's still a way to reconnect, and it will be a challenge, for sure, but in that same way, I think all of us, when we finally get started, we'll look into those fans and, you know, in our case, we'll see the 3252 and we'll see those people that come every time to the Banc of California and are there with us.

"So you've got to find ways in tough times to adapt and it's not what any player in the world would want. In reality, a game without fans has no soul but, as I said, this is different, and we are all looking to find ways, again, when it's the right time when it's safe to get going again and that ability to reconnect and share with everybody that the game continues will be very important."

During Bradley's experience in Egypt, the domestic league was shut down in the aftermath of a riot following an Egyptian Premier League match between Al-Masry and Al-Ahly. The riot left 75 dead and more than 500 injured, prompting the Egyptian government to shut down the domestic league for two years.

The national team, meanwhile, was also impacted as, although World Cup qualifying continued, players' careers were shrouded in uncertainty ahead of a vital qualifying match behind closed doors.

Bradley says there are few similarities between the two events, but the overarching message is the use of the sport to bring people together in the face of doubt.

"When the league shut down in Egypt, for players, there was a real uncertainty about what was happening in their teams, what was happening in their careers," he said. "The only thing that was very different is that there was still a World Cup qualifying schedule, and we knew that a few months later we would begin play. Once we got through those initial days after Port Said, we were able to start to set up some camps and find ways to get games.

"And obviously when we got together and we were able to look at each other and interact, that made a huge difference. And so, in the moment, as I said earlier, the ability to connect with people when you're not actually there with them, it's a greater challenge, but that's what we have right now and so doing it in different ways, I don't think there's a one way that fits everyone.

"There are certainly moments where getting a group of people together with a zoom call, virtual call those things are fine. But I also think there's moments where one on one, just talking to a guy and finding out if he's doing okay, how his family is handling everything, I think those things are also very important."

The longtime manager has used this time to reconnect with old colleagues, explore new music and spend time with family during a period that is usually one with little downtime. At this time, Bradley expected his days to be filled with MLS and Concacaf Champions League preparation, although there has been little indication when the latter will return. The former, according to Garber, could return in a different format with the league looking at ways to alter the season should play not kick off soon.

Until the point where he can take charge of LAFC again, Bradley is counting down the days until the season resumes, whenever that may be.

"I'll be excited to get started training again," he said. "I've missed the game so much, I miss training every day, and yes, I miss the games. Most of all is when you go into the stadium is looking around and feeling the crowd and the atmosphere. Well, if that's not possible right away. I still think it's going to be important that we do show our fans that the game is going again.

"So if it's without fans, that's not forever; that's just so that we can get started. I think it will be well-received because it will be an indication that we also understand and appreciate the safety factor in all this. So I'm very open to doing it in the way that most makes the most sense."

