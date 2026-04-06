A French disgrace… 24 red cards in a single match!

In an unprecedented scene in French amateur football, a regional derby in Morbihan descended into utter chaos, culminating in a mass brawl, the intervention of the gendarmerie, and 24 red cards being shown in one go, in an incident described as a “blot” on the history of local football.

From a routine match to total chaos

Things were proceeding normally in the regional second-tier league match between Avenir de Guilley and Indépendant de Moron, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

But the final whistle was merely the start of a new chapter of chaos, after a row broke out between fans of the two teams, which quickly turned into a mass brawl involving players and a parent.

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According to the newspaper "Ouest-France", the father of one of the Moron players stormed onto the pitch to defend his son, turning the altercation into a violent brawl in which blows were exchanged, including to the head, amidst a state of panic among those present.

Referee hands out 24 red cards

In a desperate attempt to control the situation, the referee resorted to the most extreme measure possible, showing 24 red cards out of the 27 players who took part in the match – 13 from Guilliers and 11 from Moron – in a scene never before seen on French pitches.

Eyewitnesses reported that some participants used batons during the brawl, before the National Gendarmerie intervened to contain the situation, by which time the fight had effectively ended.

The Regional Disciplinary Committee is expected to review the case in the coming days, with expectations of severe sanctions that could affect both clubs.

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