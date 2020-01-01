‘A fantastic comeback!’ - Kessie reacts to AC Milan’s win over Juventus

The Ivorian midfielder was among the Rossoneri scorers that came from behind to see off the Bianconeri on Tuesday night

Franck Kessie has taken to social media to describe AC Milan’s 4-2 Serie win over Juventus as a “fantastic comeback”.

The Rossoneri came into the clash on the back of a 3-0 win at title-chasing Lazio, but it started wrongly for them here with Adrien Rabiot and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo netting for Juve in the opening eight minutes of the second half.

It looked like Milan were heading for their first league defeat since the resumption, but it was not to be with former Bianconeri Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute before Kessie equalised four minutes later.

The Ivory Coast international then combined well with Ibrahimovic before skipping past two challenges and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Brazilian forward Rafael Leao made it 3-2 moments after and Ante Rebic extended it further in the 80th minute.

It marks the first defeat for Maurizio Sarri’s men since the league resumption after victories against Bologna, Lecce, Genoa and Torino.

“A fantastic comeback! Really happy with the goal and the victory! Go on like this,” Kessie posted on Instagram.

The 23-year-old was also voted the Man of the Match ahead of Ibrahimovic, Rebic and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in a poll conducted by the Milan fans.

Kessie’s contribution aside from the goal he scored included 82 touches on the ball, 61 accurate passes at 89.7%, the fourth-highest in the Milan team behind Alessio Romagnoli, Leao and midfield partner and Algeria international Ismael Bennacer.

The former Atalanta man was successful in five of six long balls, 100% of his dribble attempts (two in two) and won seven of 14 total duels. He also made one clearance and four tackles.

Franck the Tank 🥇

Another massive performance and back-to-back @emirates MVP award 🔴⚫



Un’altra SUPER prestazione e secondo MVP di fila per Franck Kessie 🔴⚫#MilanJuve #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/PTBdcjwfjJ — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 8, 2020

Tuesday’s victory keeps Milan unbeaten in five league games, (four wins, one draw), with the last defeat coming in a 2-1 home loss by Genoa before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus.

It also takes the Italian fashion capital outfit up to fifth spot on the log which is for an automatic Europa League qualification. They could, however, go down should Roma and Napoli win their respective games against Parma and Genoa on Wednesday night.