WATCH: A legend immortalised! Arsenal unveil Arsene Wenger statue outside Emirates Stadium

A statue of Arsene Wenger has been unveiled outside Emirates Stadium to honour the former Arsenal manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wenger managed the men's team between 1996-2018 and won 17 trophies, including three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. Now, the Gunners have unveiled a 3.5 metre-high bronze statue of the Frenchman lifting the Premier League trophy outside Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wenger managed 1,235 matches during his time in north London and helped Arsenal go unbeaten in the league during their 2004 title success - a feat no other English top-flight club has matched.

Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis told the Gunners’ website: “We’re delighted to recognise and celebrate Arsene Wenger’s outstanding leadership and career at Arsenal Football Club.

“Arsene’s contribution to, and achievements with, the club mark him out as the club’s greatest manager. “He treated the club and its supporters to many trophies and fantastic memories and brought a revolution in the running of the club, an unbeaten season and the move to Emirates Stadium.

“It is fitting, therefore, that as a mark of the club’s enduring respect and gratitude a magnificent statue of Arsene now stands outside Emirates Stadium.”

WHAT NEXT? Wenger will be Arsenal's guest of honour for the Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday and he is reportedly going to visit the statue, which was created by award-winning sculptor Jim Guy and weighs approximately half a tonne, in the coming days.