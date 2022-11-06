Ex-USMNT star and current LAFC boss Cherundolo: I hope Bale's MLS Cup heroics don't carry over to World Cup!

Ex-U.S. men's national team star and current LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo hopes Gareth Bale's MLS Cup heroics don't carry over to the World Cup.

Bale scores stunning equalizer for LAFC

Coached by ex-USMNT fullback Cherundolo

Wales set to face U.S. in World Cup opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Bale scored the game-tying goal in the 128th minute of Saturday's MLS Cup final, his first appearance for the club in nearly two months. The Wales star's goal led LAFC to a penalty shootout, where they triumphed over the Union 3-0 after a 3-3 draw through extra time, giving Bale a bit of momentum heading to a World Cup matchup between Wales and the USMNT.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He's a guy with big qualities and a guy who makes big plays,” said Cherundolo. “Let's hope he doesn't in the first game of the World Cup for all the Americans in the room!

“But it's Gareth being Gareth. He does it in training. He's done it this season. When he's feeling well and healthy, he makes a difference in games. That's why we bring him in in those moments. I wish he was 24.”

For his part, Bale responded: “I’m sure he doesn’t [want me to score], but I’ll be trying to!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bale hadn't been much of a factor for LAFC, at least until Saturday's finale. He'd scored just twice since heading to MLS this summer, saving his big moment for the final moments of the season's final game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

AFP

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? Bale will soon join up with Wales' national team, as they prepare to face the USMNT, Iran and England in Qatar.