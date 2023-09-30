WATCH: Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo pulls out the fake injury and twerk celebration like Kansas City stars Lo'Eau LaBonta and Travis Kelce

The Japan international scored the second of three goals for Real Sociedad on Saturday, celebrating like the two Kansas City stars!

Kubo twerks after goal

Mimics Kelce and LaBonta

Sociedad win 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Kubo found the back of the net for the Liga side and celebrated by mimicking the famous fake hamstring-pull twerk celebration used by both LaBonta and Kelce in their respective American leagues!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The celebration has gone viral since LaBonta debuted it in an NWSL match for the KC Current, and it's recently been used by NFL star Travis Kelce - the rumored partner of superstar singer Taylor Swift.

WHAT NEXT FOR KUBO? Sociedad are back in action Tuesday when they take on Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.