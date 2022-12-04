News Matches
K. Mbappé

Pochettino denies France World Cup star Mbappe was difficult to manage at PSG

Hal Fish
19:07 EAT 04/12/2022
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2022
Ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has quashed rumours that Kylian Mbappe was difficult to manage during his time with the French club.
  • Question marks over Mbappe attitude
  • Supposedly calls the shots at PSG
  • Pochettino still out of work

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine only lasted 18 months in charge of the Ligue 1 side before being sacked last summer. Pochettino may have helped lead PSG to a league title but his time in France was clouded by talk of a strained relationship with key players such as Mbappe.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite this speculation, while speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the France last-16 match against Poland, Pochettino said Mbappe wasn't as difficult to manage as some make out.

He said: "But the problem is, sometimes you need to manage yourself because we are talking about a top three, top five best player in the world and it's not easy for him to manage himself because he’s not mature enough, still he’s a child.  But I think he's doing well. Sometimes people talk too much but I think it's not like this."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe signed a new contract in May but already there is talk that he could be pushing for a move in the January transfer market due to unhappiness over broken promises regarding player recruitment.

IN ONE PHOTO:


WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? For now, the Frenchman will be entirely focused on the events of the World Cup, where he is currently the joint-leader in the Golden Boot race with three goals to his name.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Uganda) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Uganda) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Uganda)