Revealed: Why worried Chelsea have told £89m man Mykhailo Mudryk to tone down his gym workouts

Chelsea have warned Mykhailo Mudryk to tone down his gym workouts for fear the £89 million attacker is overworking himself.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk is desperate to kick-start his Chelsea career having started just eight matches - scoring no goals - since his £89m ($108m) move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. However, Chelsea staff are worried that his punishing gym routine is posing a risk to his fitness.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A source told The Athletic: "He will do what Chelsea ask him to do training-wise, but will always find time for extra gym work. Players notice he is committed."

Mudryk also reportedly works out at gyms away from the club, with his personal trainer Dima Chapovskyi frequently sharing videos of gym sessions to his Instagram account.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The situation for Mudryk could certainly be worse - at least he is doing all he can to improve his physicality and turn his poor form around. However, after Chelsea signed a host of new attackers this summer, the Ukrainian needs to start getting results on the pitch soon.