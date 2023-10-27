Explained: Why Lionel Messi will officially become the all-time record Ballon d'Or holder THIS YEAR if he wins an eighth Golden Ball

Lionel Messi could become the all-time leading Ballon d'Or winner next week, although many people thought he had already broken the record.

Messi expected to win eighth Ballon d'Or

He's not actually record holder yet

France Football say Pele would have won seven

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports, Messi will be named the best male footballer in the world for the eighth time at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on Monday. Nobody can currently match the Argentine's current haul of seven, although some would disagree with that.

WHY DOESN'T HE ALREADY HOLD THE RECORD? Because the Ballon d'Or did not cover South America until 1995, Pele never officially won the Golden Ball. However, in 2016, France Football - the award organisers - conducted an 'international re-evaluation', and decided that the Brazilian legend would have won the award seven times (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964 and 1970) had he been eligible. If those findings are to be taken as official, then Messi will only become the outright record winner of the Ballon d'Or if he wins an eighth prize.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is expected to win the award after he captained Argentina to a first World Cup title since 1986. Erling Haaland is the other main contender after he scored 52 goals in his first 53 games during Manchester City's treble-winning capaign.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will be in action for Argentina when they take on Uruguay and Brazil in World Cup qualifiers next month. The 36-year-old will be out of club action until next year due to Inter Miami's failure to qualify for the MLS Playoffs.