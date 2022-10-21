Another instant classic! El Trafico delivers again as Arango sends LAFC past Galaxy with last-gasp winner

MLS' most dramatic rivalry delivered once again as Chicho Arango's stoppage-time winner saw LAFC take down the rival LA Galaxy in another classic.

Arango scores late winner

DP Bouanga adds a brace

Top seeds LAFC survive another instant classic

WHAT HAPPENED? When these two teams meet, you can always bet on drama, and we sure got some.

LAFC took the lead through Denis Bouanga in the first half, only to see Samuel Grandsir level the game just before halftime.

Hwoever, it was only just beginning, with Bouanga restoring LAFC's advantage in the 80th minute, only for substitute Dejan Joveljc to score a stunning equalizer from outside of the box five minutes later.

That all just set the stage for Arango's late winner, though, with LAFC's leading scorer tapping home a rebound from close range in the 93rd minute to seal yet another dramatic victory for LAFC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a match that had just about everything. From an early headbutt from Riqui Puig that probably could have been a red card all the way to Arango's winner, the game was a rollercoaster ride.

Referee Alan Chapman let both teams play, despite several moments where he could have sent someone off, and the game was better for it. Eventually, the chaos swung from physicality to goals, adding another historic chapter to this growing rivalry.

ALL EYES ON: Of LAFC's summer signing, Bouanga has been the best, even if he has been overlooked due to the arrivals of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini. While neither of those two started, Bouanga made his impact yet again, having already helped LAFC seal the Supporters' Shield with a trophy-winning goal. His two goals, and his role in setting up Arango's winner, showed exactly why the Galaxy brought him in on a DP deal this summer.

THE VERDICT: LAFC will celebrate tonight, but the status of their stars going forward is a bit uncertain. Bale missed this game with an injury, while Carlos Vela was taken out of the match in the 77th minute for an unknown reason. He looked frustrated on his way out, but, if the substitution was anything injury-related, it would obviously be a big concern for LAFC.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAFC? Having taken down the Galaxy, LAFC can now look ahead to the Western Conference final, where they'll host either Austin FC or FC Dallas.