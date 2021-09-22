60-year-old Suriname vice president Brunswijk starts CONCACAF League match for Inter Moengotapoe

The former rebel soldier played 54 minutes for the club he owns

Ronnie Brunswijk, the 60-year-old vice president of Suriname, started and played 54 minutes for Inter Moengotapoe in Tuesday's CONCACAF League clash with Olimpia.

Bruswijk, who owns the club and serves as the team president, captained the side and played into the second half before being substituted.

The politician's squad wasn't victorious, however, as Inter Moengotapoe fell 6-0.

So…the Vice President of Suriname, who is 60 years old, is PLAYING in Concacaf League against Olimpia tonight, captaining the team he owns. pic.twitter.com/Ktij4FiOoZ — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) September 21, 2021

Brunswijk's history

Brunswijk assumed the role of Suriname's vice president in July 2020, having long been a key figure in the country's political climate.

He was a rebel leader who formed the Surinamese Liberation Army, better known as the Jungle Commando, in 1985 as he fought for the rights of African descendents. He was part of a civil war that lasted from 1986 until peace treaty was signed in 1992, with Brunswijk remaining active in politics in his homeland ever since.

After the war, the Netherlands prosecuted Brunswijk for drug trafficking, which he was convicted of in absentia in 1999.

Brunswijk is also a player/owner of Inter Moengotapoe, having helped build the club's stadium, Ronnie Brunswijkstadion, in 2002.

In 2005, he was suspended for allegedly threatening a player with a gun during a match, with the suspension later dismissed due to a lack of evidence, before being suspended in 2012 for verbally abusing a referee.

Tuesday's appearance marked a return from retirement as a player, with it lasting 54 minutes before he was substituted with his team trailing 3-0.

