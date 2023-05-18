2026 World Cup logo & branding revealed by FIFA ahead of tournament in United States, Mexico & Canada

The official logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup has been unveiled by FIFA, with the United States, Mexico and Canada filling co-hosting duties.

WHAT HAPPENED? The event, which is returning to Northern and Central America for the first time since 1994, will also boast the slogan “WE ARE 26”. The logo boasts a white ‘2’ stacked on top of a ‘6’, with the famous World Cup trophy superimposed on top of the two numbers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is the first time that the prestigious trophy has been used in the official logo, while the decision has been taken not to use any of the colours that are identifiable with the host nations – unlike the red, white and blue shield that figured prominently in 94.

WHAT THEY SAID?: FIFA president Gianni Infantino said of the branding: “WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry. It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.’ The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Each of the 16 host cities – which are divided between 11 in the United States, two in Canada and three in Mexico – will have their own unique branding with different styles and colours. Individual versions of the tournament logo will be released on Thursday.

It is yet to be revealed where the final of the 2026 World Cup will be held, with Infantino adding at the logo launch event in LA: “Of course, Los Angeles is an important city, is one of the 16 cities. Obviously it is a hub. It is an entry hub in America. It is the city where the final of the last World Cup in United States was played as well. We don’t know yet where the final of this World Cup will be played. This is still up for grabs, so to say. So please send us your offers and make sure that we beef up the proposals, but Los Angeles will be one of the important cities of this World Cup, definitely.”

WHAT NEXT? Brazil legend Ronaldo was among the guests at the 2026 logo launch event, alongside fellow World Cup winners Youri Djorkaeff, Carli Lloyd, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and former USMNT star Alexi Lalas. The eagerly-anticipated tournament – which will see Lionel Messi and Argentina looking to defend their global crown - is due to run between June 11 and July 19, 2026.