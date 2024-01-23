2024 Super Bowl Hotels: Where to stay in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

Your guide to the hotels and hotspots of Sin City for the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII looks set to cap another enthralling NFL season, as the AFC and NFC Championship winners prepare to go head-to-head for the biggest team prize that can be claimed in American football.

Two teams will descend upon Sin City looking to write their name into the lights that line the Boulevard, and only one will walk away having entered the history books with another blockbuster triumph to celebrate back home with their supporters.

GOAL breaks down the options you’ve got for where to stay in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, including where to buy and when to look.

Where can I stay around Allegiant Stadium?

Below, you can find Booking.com’s interactive map, allowing you to explore options in the immediate vicinity of the venue, including boutique hotels and franchise resorts.

For fans who are making the pilgrimage to Nevada this February, accommodation options may prove to be hard to find, as the greatest show on Earth rolls into town for a week-long jamboree celebrating the sport and the nation. From shimmering casino hotels through sky-high international chains to independent bed-and-breakfast spots, there’s something for everyone looking to find a place to rest their head around the festivities

Located southwest of the heart of Las Vegas and directly across the Las Vegas Freeway from Harry Reid International Airport, fans looking for something close to Allegiant Stadium itself can choose from a number of top-choice accommodations.

Also available are numerous short-term lets on Airbnb, allowing customers to check themselves in for a self-catered stay close to Las Vegas.

When and where does Super Bowl LVIII take place?

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, February 11, live from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, in Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m. EST, with the half-time entertainment show set to be performed by Usher.

Where to buy Super Bowl LVIII tickets

Unlike regular season seats that are sold through Ticketmaster, official first-hand seats for Super Bowl LVIII are sold directly through the NFL and the front-of-office for the two teams who make the fixture, with the league’s governing body handling sales for the event at Allegiant Stadium.

Like other high-demand games in additional club and international competitions, these tickets are not sold on a first-come, first-served basis through traditional sales pathways but instead by ballot in an attempt to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

A large number of tickets will be sold as deluxe packages through the NFL, while more will also be sold through second-hand retailers such as StubHub, with the resale market offering some of the best options for fans looking to snap up a late seat at the game.

While tickets available directly from the NFL are already on sale, the allocation for fans from the two teams who will compete in Las Vegas will not be released until confirmation, likely after the AFC and NFC Championship matches.

How can I get to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII?

For fans making the trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, there are a number of options to choose from in terms of transportation, including road and air. The city is served by interstate highways from California and Arizona, while Harry Reid International Airport offers domestic and overseas connections direct to the city.

Las Vegas is not currently served by interstate rail services, however, with Reno, the major hub for commercial railroad travel, located in Nevada.

What can I do in Las Vegas around Super Bowl LVII?

If you’re looking to make a full week of your stay in Nevada, there are plenty of events you can get up to ahead of Super Bowl LVIII itself, with the NFL running a slew of starry showcases in the build-up.

It all kicks off with the Super Bowl Opening Night, set for Monday, February 5, and held at Allegiant Stadium itself, while several of the world’s biggest music draws, including Adele and U2, will be playing dates on their ongoing residences in Las Vegas during the build-up. Here are GOAL's top five picks for what to do in Vegas around the 2024 Super Bowl:

Adele

British superstar Adele is currently performing in Vegas for her residency titled "Weekends with Adele" at Caesar's Palace. Travel early for the 2024 Super Bowl, and see the 16-time Grammy winner perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 - with her residency set to run through June 2024. Grab tickets to see Adele in Las Vegas from StubHub here.

SPEEDVEGAS

The perfect activity to start your 2024 Super Bowl weekend off on the right foot. SPEEDVEGAS is an award-winning experience designed from the ground up by a team of racing experts for maximum thrill. Featuring the finest and most exclusive exotic and muscle cars on the planet: Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and more. You'll get maximum time behind the wheel with over 10 turns, 20-degree banked turns, and a monster half-mile straight. No prior experience or equipment is necessary. Everything you need to have a safe and thrilling experience is included. Located just 10 minutes from the center of fabulous Las Vegas. Booke your SPEEDVEGAS experience on Tripadvisor.

U2

Another great residency in town the same weekend as the 2024 Super Bowl, Irish rock band U2 perform live at The Sphere - Vegas' newest venue. During Super Bowl week, you catch Bono and the rest of the guys play through hits from their nearly 50-year career, with shows on Feb. 7-10 at 8 p.m. Grab tickets to see U2 in Las Vegas from StubHub here.

Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour

Why not fly over the magnificent Grand Canyon while you're in town? This discovery tour gives you far more than just a glimpse, covering twice the normal distance, in a 70-minute 30-mile flight. You'll get panoramic views of the iconic Hoover Dam, Bypass Bridge, the majestic Mojave Desert, and the geological marvel of the Grand Canyon itself, a staggering gaze back 550 million years to the rugged colors of the Paleozoic Era. With luxury Mercedes Benz ground transfers and in-flight commentary from your pilot included, this is your chance to fly like an eagle over the world’s greatest wonder, for longer. Book your Grand Canyon Discovery Heliptor Air Tour with Virgin Holidays here.

GoCity Vegas Pass

So much to see, but so little time? The GoCity pass is the perfect way to explore Vegas and save up to 50% on attractions. From Madame Tussauds to the iconic Vegas zipline, this one pass will help you see and do it all, choose the all-inclusive pass for unlimited Vegas attractions. Starting at $164 for the All-Inclusive Pass, you'll pay no additional entry fees; just show your pass at each attraction. Big win. Get your hands on a GoCity Vegas Pass here.

