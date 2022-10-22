2023 Women's World Cup: England to face Denmark & China in group stage as USWNT draw Netherlands

England will face China and Denmark in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage while the USA have Vietnam and the Netherlands to contend with.

  • England to face China and Denmark
  • USWNT drawn with Netherlands & Vietnam
  • Brazil to take on France

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses are set to face China and Denmark in Group D. The winner of the Group B qualifications playoffs will be the fourth team in England's group.

Group E will witness a replay of the 2019 final as reigning champions the USWNT have drawn the Netherlands, who they beat 2-0. Debutants Vietnam and the Group A playoff winners complete Group E.

Hosts New Zealand are in Group A alongside Norway, Philippines and Switzerland, while co-hosts Australia will face Republic of Ireland, Nigeria and Canada in Group B.

World Cup 2023 DRAW IN FULL:

Group

Teams

Group A

New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B

Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C

Spain, Croatia, Zambia, Japan

Group D

England, Group B playoff winner, Denmark, China

Group E

USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A playoff winners

Group F

France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C playoff winners

Group G

Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H

Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup is set to begin on July 20, 2023, with games taking place across nine host cities before culminating in the final on August 20, 2023, in Sydney.

