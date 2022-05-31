GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Le Mena The Mena and the Taifa Stars

Tanzania will begin their campaign to reach the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast with an away game against Niger at Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou, Benin, on June 4.

The East African nation are pooled in Group F alongside Le Mena The Mena, neighbours Uganda and Algeria. The last time the Taifa Stars participated in the final of the competition was in the 2019 edition in Egypt where they failed to get past the group stage.

On Tuesday, the Taifa Stars left for Benin ahead of the fixture with coach Kim Poulsen dropping six players - Simba SC’s Jonas Mkude, Zawadi Mauya of Yanga SC, Tepsi Evans, Lusajo Mwaikenda of Azam FC, and Abdulrazack Hamza of Namungo FC.

However, in his travelling list, the Danish tactician has captain Mbwana Samatta, who turns out for Royal Antwerp in Belgium, Ben Starkie of Spalding in England, Simon Msuva of Wydad Casablanca, Himid Mao of Ghazi El-Mahalla in Egypt, Novatus Dismas of Beltar Tell Aviv in Israel and Kelvin John of KRC Genk in Belgium.

Speaking before boarding their plane to Benin, coach Poulsen promised a positive result from the matchday one battle.

“We have had good training sessions since we reported to camp we are focused and working hard, and we know we are still missing a few key players, who are yet to report to camp, hopeful they will arrive today,” Poulsen told TFF’s Online TV.

“We trained yesterday [Monday], but it was more like a recovery session because most of the players came from their league and cup matches, and today [Tuesday] we did a full training session and we are trying hard to maximise on every training session to prepare well.

“We have looked at our defensive style, we are looking at our attacking system from the middle of play and also looking at our finishing, and I know we will be ready before we face Niger, and will return home with a positive result.”

After facing Niger, Tanzania will return home to host the Desert Warriors on matchday two at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on June 8.

WHEN IS THE GAME?

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier has been scheduled for 19:00 (East African Time) on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Date Time Time (Kenya) Match Channel 04/06/22 19:00 EAT 19.00 Niger vs Tanzania Azam TV

WHERE IS THE CLASH?

Stade de l'Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

