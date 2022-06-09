2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Toko Ekambi powers Cameroon past Burundi, Kone sees red in Mali win

The Indomitable Lions began their journey to Cote d’Ivoire 2023 on a winning note, while the Eagles saw off the Bright Stars

Cameroon commenced their journey toward qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on a winning note by defeating Burundi 1-0 on Thursday.

Karl Toko Ekambi’s strike at the half-hour mark was all the Indomitable Lions needed to cruise to victory inside the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The 2021 Afcon hosts started the encounter on a flying note, and they dominated every department.

Their dominance paid off in the 30th minute when the Olympique Lyon striker curled a fine free-kick after Vincent Aboubakar was fouled at the edge of the box.

Cameroon came close to doubling their lead at the stroke of half-time when Aboubakar met a cross from the right, but his header came off outside of the bar.

The visitors continued to dominate and they had another chance to increase the lead seven minutes after the hour mark as Eric Maxim Choupo Moting missed from close range.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Swallows tried to bolster their attack, but they were unable to get past the Cameroonian backline.

In the end, it was Rigobert Song’s men who claimed all the points at stake in the Group C fixture.

Elsewhere, Mali recorded a 3-1 victory over South Sudan at St. Mary's Stadium-Kitende, Entebbe.

The hosts took a shock lead in the 29th minute after Kiki Kouyate turned the ball inside his own net.

Mohamed Camara put the visitors back on level terms in the 58th minute after he was set up by El Bilal Toure.

The Eagles’ ambition of securing victory suffered a massive setback after Ibrahima Kone was sent off in the 78th minute after elbowing Rashid.

Regardless, they took the lead in the 93rd minute through super-sub Sekou Koita after heading home a Mousa Djenepo cross.

Before the final whistle, Al Ahly’s Aliou Dieng found the net after being set up by Nene Dorgeles.

With the win, Mali top Group G with six points while South Sudan remain bottom after back to back losses.