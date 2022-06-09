2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Salah absence takes nothing away from Egypt - Ethiopia coach Abate

The Liverpool star is nursing an injury and is set to be sidelined ahead of the Walya Antelopes date

Ethiopia head coach Wubetu Abate is still wary of Egypt's threat despite the absence of their captain and star man Mohamed Salah.

Walya Antelopes will host the Pharaohs on Thursday in Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to be staged at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Egypt are currently without their skipper who is nursing an injury, alongside Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Hegazi and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

"We know that Mohamed Salah will not play the match, but we do not focus on a specific player. Egypt are still a good team with or without him," Abate told reporters ahead of the Thursday game.

"Therefore, we focus more on our team and talk about avoiding errors, playing the ball and scoring goals. We only focus on ourselves, not the opponent."

In their initial game away to Malawi, the Eastern Africa side fell 2-1. Gabadinho Mhango scored a brace for the hosts with Abubeker Nasir getting the lone strike for the visitors.

Abate concedes it hurt his team but their eyes are now on the Pharaohs which he admits is a tough assignment.

"The players, staff, and I are all frustrated by the result but we have to move on from the Malawi game because we have a difficult encounter against Egypt, and we have to prepare for it," the tactician concluded.

Egypt won their initial game against Guinea by a solitary goal scored in the 87th minute by Mostafa Mohamed.

Currently, Malawi lead Group D with three points, the same as second-placed Egypt. Ethiopia are third while Guinea are at the bottom.

The National Elephants will host the Flames in another group game.