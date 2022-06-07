The former Rangers defender insists the Super Eagles will not underrate Leone Stars on the road to Ivory Coast

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has suggested they have moved on from the hurtful failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In the final round of World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles lost to West African rivals Ghana on the away goal rule. After a goalless draw away to Kumasi, a 1-1 draw at home sealed their fate.

The centre-back is now focused on helping the team qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

"Obviously it hurts, but you have to move on. Like they say, time heals old wounds," Balogun told reporters.

"You have to move on because the next match is always around the corner.

"That’s behind us now. I played for my club [Rangers] four days after the game against Ghana, so it’s football. It goes on. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself."

The last time Nigeria hosted Sierra Leone it ended in a 4-4 draw and the 33-year-old insists they learned a vital lesson from the match in which they conceded four goals after leading 4-0.

Coincidentally, the Eagles will be opening their Afcon journey with a home match against the Leone Stars on Thursday.

"That [4-4 draw] is in the past, there is no point revisiting that. The lesson is not to underestimate any opponent," said the former Rangers defender who is currently a free agent.

"Sure they will come with a different team, but we will do our best to win the game."

The game against Sierra Leone will be the first competitive match for new coach Jose Peseiro. He led the team in friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, where Nigeria lost 2-1 and 1-0, respectively.

"It’s exciting to be here, working under a new manager. To see what he comes up with. The fresh air he brings to the team," Balogun continued.

"I have only been here for two days, so it is a bit too early to make any kind of assessment.

"He has been nice, very friendly. He is trying to get used to what Nigeria is about."