2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Dupuis hoping for Madagascar miracle against Ghana

The 54-year-old concedes his team comes into the match as underdogs but keeps faith anything can happen

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis insists his midfielders will have to work harder to stand a chance of getting a result away from Ghana in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers to be played at Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Frenchman is expecting a tough outing but is still hopeful of getting a positive outcome if his players can resort to 'simple play'.

"It will be very difficult for us to win against Ghana because their team is very good and a beautiful team with beautiful players but my young players have the talent. We have to play simple play," Dupuis told Ghana Sports Page.

"My midfielders have to work a lot. It will be very difficult for us. We are playing one of the five best teams on the African continent. If we lose, it is normal.

"I have to sit down with my players, you have to work before you play. Between Angola and the Central African Republic, we have to win."

The 54-year-old also admitted missing his key players in the game makes things even harder but kept faith his charges can still pull a surprise.

"It is very difficult for us because I have five key players out. They are very good players but my young and the local players can do it," Dupuis continued.

"There has to be a miracle before we can beat Ghana. We are very proud to play against such a team but we can do a surprise. We can. I think my young players can pull up a surprise."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mathyas Randriamamy has underlined they have an opportunity on Wednesday.

"We are looking for a good match. Yes, we can. I believe if we play well, we can win," the custodian told Football Ghana.

"Our goal is to qualify from the group and nothing else. We are here and we are going to play well for our fans."