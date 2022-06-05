2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Burkina Faso release keeper Koffi ahead of Eswatini fixture

The 25-year-old custodian has been released by Les Etalons to attend to family matters and will miss the clash against Sihlangu Semnikati

Burkina Faso have confirmed goalkeeper Herve Koffi will miss their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Eswatini at FNB Stadium on June 7.

The 25-year-old started for Les Etalons in their Group B opener as they defeated Cape Verde 2-0 at Stade de Marrakech on Friday. Goals from Boureima Hassane Bande and Dango Ouattara handed them a winning start with Koffi keeping a clean sheet.

However, as they prepare to take on Sihlangu Semnikati in their matchday two, Burkinabe have confirmed in a statement that Koffi, who features for Belgian club Charleroi, will not be involved since he has been released to attend to family matters in Belgium.

“Herve [Koffi] will urgently have to join his family,” read part of the statement. “In the aftermath of the match against Cape Verde that we won 2-0, the Etalons goalkeeper Koffi had to leave the group already in camp.

“The team’s second vice-captain has been told he should urgently return to Charleroi in Belgium due to family concerns. Facing the situation and in agreement with the technical staff and also with Burkinabe Football Federation, the player has been allowed to fly from Marrakech to join his family.”

The statement further confirmed that despite Koffi leaving camp, coach Hubert Velud will have three choices - Aboubacar Sawadogo, Killian Nikiema, and Noureddine Balora – to pick his starter against Eswatini.

“In the absence of Koffi, the national team coach Hubert Velud still has the choice between Sawadogo, Nikiema, and Balora in the goalkeeper position," the statement confirmed.

“All our prayers of divine protection are with Herve [Koffi] and his family.”

Against the Blue Sharks, Les Etalons were forced to wait until the second half to take a deserved lead in the 58th minute courtesy of Bande before Ouattara wrapped up the victory 30 minutes later.

Koffi was the star player for Burkinabe, twice denying Cape Verde. His first block came in the first half when he dived the right way to punch out a thunderous shot from Jamiro Monteiro and his second save came when he dived to stop a glancing header from Garry Rodrigues.

The win enabled Burkinabe to move top of the group with three points, while Eswatini, who battled it out to a 2-2 draw against Togo at Stade de Kegue, are second on one point.