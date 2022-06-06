2023 Afcon Qualifiers: Aribo ready to help Nigeria overcome Sierra Leone, not focused on club future

The midfielder insists his main area of intention right now is to ensure the Super Eagles perform well and not about transfer rumours

Rangers attacker Joe Aribo insists his main focus is to help Nigeria get vital points in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone and not about his club future.

The 25-year-old had a stellar season with the Gers as the club reached the Europa League final and clinched the Scottish Cup. His exploits have seen the Super Eagle rumoured to be on his way out, but he insists that is currently not where his attention is focused currently.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars in Group A of the qualifiers at Abuja Stadium on Thursday.

"I am not focused on that [transfer]. Right now I'm with Nigeria so I'm just focusing on playing with my country and representing my country," Aribo said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

"I'm here, the boys are ready, we are well-rested, listening to the instructions from the coaches and we are going to just take ourselves out there and showcase what we can do.

"We know we have to give one hundred percent. We need to showcase the talent that we have and hopefully, that will get us over the line and take us to what we want, which is three points.

"I think every single game we are going to we are expected to win. We want to win first of all so the boys are ready, we are ready to go, and hopefully, we can get three points."

While with Rangers, Aribo worked with the current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard. Aribo has explained how the Liverpool legend helped him but insisted he cannot comment on the possibility of working together in the future.

"He [Gerrard] is a good coach on and off the pitch. He really helped me settle my first time away from home so I've got no bad words to say about him," Aribo continued.

"Like I said I'm not focused on all of that stuff [club future]. I'm just focusing on Nigeria right now."

In which position will he like to play for the Super Eagles? "I'll say either an 8 or 10, so box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder and a striker."