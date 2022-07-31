2023 Afcon: Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa affected as Caf approves revised fixtures

The African body have made changes to the qualifying fixtures, pushing matchday three and four to next year

Nigeria are among the countries affected after the Confederation of African Football moved to amend the fixtures for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

According to a statement released by the African body, matchdays three and four that were scheduled for September have now been pushed to March 2023 to allow African teams that have qualified for the 2022 World Cup Qatar to prepare adequately.

"The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee has approved a revised Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 revised qualification calendar," read part of the statement on Caf's official website.

"This was necessitated by the Executive Committee’s commitment to make room for the African nations that have qualified for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to prepare adequately."

The statement continued: "Consequently, the September 2022 Africa Cup of Nations match day three and match day four qualifiers have been moved to March 20-28, 2023.

"Match day five will now be on June 12-20, 2023 while match day six will be played on September 4-12, 2023."

The decision, which comes after Caf postponed the 34th edition in Ivory Coast to January 2024, will affect the Super Eagles, who were slated to face Guinea-Bissau in consecutive clashes. The Super Eagles are currently topping Group A with six points.

The West African nation, led by Portuguese manager Jose Peseiro, kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against Sierra Leone before thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in matchday two fixture.

Meanwhile, Ghana's Black Stars, who will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have seen their matches against Angola postponed. Ghana are pooled in Group E of the qualifiers and are topping with four points.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana, who are in Group K, have seen their fixture against Liberia shelved owing to the latest decision by Caf.