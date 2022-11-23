2022 World Cup: Tunisia coach Kadri relieved VAR call went their way after late penalty appeal from Denmark

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has expressed his relief at seeing a late VAR call that would have seen his team concede a penalty overturned.

WHAT HAPPENED? Video replays showed the ball striking the hand of defender Yassine Meriah as he attempted to clear a corner but also, there was a push in the back of a teammate as the ball came over.

However, Mexican referee Cesar Ramos, who had turned down penalty appeals from Denmark, was told to review the incident which had the potential of handing the Danes a late spot-kick but after checking the replays, he stuck to his earlier call, to the relief of Kadri.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I can’t put into words my feelings at that moment but you can imagine it well. I thought we would get that penalty given against us and the VAR has every right to intervene," Kadri said after the match.

"But today, it was in our favour and this is what football is all about. VAR decisions have to be respected.”

"The fan factor was very positive for us. It mentally gave us a great lift and we are looking forward to seeing the fans continue to do that for us.

"It really helped us in the game, but tactically and physically we did well too. We are in strong group and today we have one point. This will give us energy for the next game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tunisia’s goalless draw against Denmark saw them claim a precious point that could prove crucial especially with matches against Australia and France yet to come.

The Carthage Eagles, who looked solid in defence, are looking to qualify from the group at the sixth time of asking and they will need to put up another spirited display in their other group games to achieve that.

WHAT’S NEXT? Tunisia face Australia, who were beaten 4-1 by holders France, in their next match on Saturday and will need a victory to put themselves in a good position before the showdown with Les Bleus next week.