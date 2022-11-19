2022 World Cup: 'Senegal will do everything to make Mane proud' - El Hadji Diouf

El Hadji Diouf has revealed Senegal's readiness to make Sadio Mane proud after he was ruled out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals.

Mane will miss the World Cup owing to injury

Diouf confident players will step up in his absence

Senegal will kick off campaign against Netherlands

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Mane will miss the competition in the Gulf nation after he was ruled out following an injury sustained while turning out for Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga fixture against Werder Bremen.

Though he had initially been included in the final squad by coach Aliou Cisse, Senegal FA confirmed he will not be available. His absence will be missed by the Lions of Teranga but according to Diouf, they are ready to work without him and get positive results.

WHAT HE SAID: “We are all sad, because we would love to see Sadio playing this World Cup and Sadio was doing everything to get ready for this World Cup," Diouf said as quoted by BBC Sports Africa.

"All big players want to shine in the World Cup but things can happen. We are going to work without him and we're going to do everything to make him proud.

"I think Sadio's going to be stronger when he comes back."

WHAT IS MORE? The 41-year-old Diouf, who is representing Senegal as team ambassador in Qatar, revealed Senegal's target is to get past the group stage.

"Our first objective is to pass the first round and after the first round we're going to talk again together to see what we can do.

"I know some teams don't want to play Senegal because we have a good team [with] experienced players."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lions of Teranga will be making their third appearance in the competition having featured in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals, and in 2018.

WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL?: They have been pooled in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Netherlands and Ecuador and will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on Monday.