2022 World Cup: Senegal defended national flag with dignity despite England defeat - Mane
- Senegal lost to England in the Round of 16
- They won two matches, against Qatar & Ecuador
- Mane happy with the team despite exit
WHAT HAPPENED? The Lions of Teranga were pooled in Group A of the global competition and they kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands. However, they recovered to defeat hosts Qatar 3-1 and Ecuador 2-1 to reach the Round of 16.
In the knockout stage, they came up against England, who emerged 3-0 winners to end their journey in the competition.
WHAT DID HE SAY? “Dear brothers, the people are very proud of your journey and you have put the balm in the hearts of Senegalese and all supporters by defending the national flag with dignity," Mane wrote on his Instagram page.
“Continue learning and good luck. We will go in search of more trophies Inshallah.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old Mane was not able to parade for Senegal in the Gulf nation after he was ruled out owing to an injury.
The former Liverpool player suffered the setback while playing for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen in a top-flight fixture.
WHAT NEXT FOR SENEGAL AND MANE? The Lions of Teranga will take part in the African Nations Championship and they have been drawn in Group B alongside Ivory Coast, Uganda and DR Congo.
They will kick off their campaign against the Elephants on January 14. Meanwhile, Mane will wait to recover before returning to action with the Bavarians.
