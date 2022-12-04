2022 World Cup: Senegal's Bogaert warns England - 'Teranga Lions have seen Tunisia beat France & Cameroon beat Brazil'

Senegal assistant coach Regis Bogaert warned England, saying the Teranga Lions have seen World Cup upsets involving favourites France and Brazil.

Minnows have been causing upsets in Qatar

England are favourites against Senegal

Bogaert backs Teranga Lions to surprise Three Lions

WHAT HAPPENED: There have been upsets in this World Cup, like Iran beating Argentina, Tunisia defeating defending champions France and Brazil falling to Cameroon.

Senegal finished second in Group A and are scheduled to play England on Sunday and the Three Lions come into the match as favourites.

However, the Lions of Teranga have taken notice of the aforementioned upsets and assistant coach Bogaert insists it is possible for the Afcon champions to eliminate England.

WHAT HE SAID: "Beating England would be a tremendous achievement. I don't know how important it would rate compared to the victory in 2002 [against France], that was an important victory as well. But I'm sure it's almost as important," Bogaert told the media.

"And for all of the players, the objective is to show that we are capable of playing one of the top five teams in the world. If we can beat a team like that, then that sends out a very strong message of the progress that we have made.

"Well, I think the message is a very strong one, and that is we've seen that Cameroon can beat Brazil, Tunisia can beat France. So we know that Senegal can beat England. At any rate, that's what we're aiming for. And I think that's very important message that we've taken on board."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England are unbeaten in seven meetings against African nations, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Nevertheless, Senegal are keen on defying the odds and getting past the Three Lions despite missing the services of the suspended Idrissa Gueye.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal will fancy their chances of defeating England and probably set a meeting with France - who play Poland - in the last eight.