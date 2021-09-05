2022 World Cup Qualifiers: 'Uganda will bounce back against Mali after Kenya stalemate' - Aucho

The experienced midfielder believes coach Milutin Sredojevic will come up with tactics to help the team win against their visitors

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho is optimistic the team will bounce back from the 0-0 draw against Kenya to get a victory at home against Group E leaders Mali.

The East Africa nation will be hosting the West Africans in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Monday. This is after the Eagles collected maximum points in Wednesday's home encounter against Rwanda, and will definitely be aiming at making it two wins in a row.

'Coach will give us more tactics against Mali'

"The game we played against Kenya was not bad because we were away, so we made sure that if we do not win at least we should get a draw so that we can fight for three points at home against Mali on Monday," Aucho told reporters as quoted by Sports Nation.

"Now we are back, the coach [Sredojevic] will give us more tactics that we shall use against Mali. All the players are okay, no one was seriously injured, but there were some minor injuries but I think by Monday everyone will be fine.

Monday's match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

What to work on ahead of Monday game

Meanwhile, coach Sredojevic, who is commonly referred to as Micho, pointed out on where he will be focusing on after the draw away to Kenya.

"I was not impressed with the way we were holding the ball and our numbers when facing the ball. It is something that we need to go and work on," Micho told Goal.

"There are positives we need to pick up and upgrade, and there are negatives that we need to correct because we are playing against probable favourites [Mali]. I also regret the fact that a few of our players could not report due to various reasons.

"But I want to give total credit to the players who were there, they were committed, they worked very hard against a very competitive team."

Uganda are third in their group with one point after Kenya and Rwanda played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Nyamirambo Stadium.