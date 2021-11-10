2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sredojevic reveals Uganda's attacking strategy vs Kenya

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed the strategy they are going to use in order to get goals against Kenya in Thursday's 2022 World Cup qualifier at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende.

The Cecafa nations are meeting after a goalless draw in the reverse fixture between them in Nairobi in September, and the tactician believes they will score goals if they employ a variety of attacking strategies.

"We won't think of a must-win, but we shall think of ways of how to win," Sredojevic told reporters.

"We are planning to create a variety of attacks from which we shall score our goals or make use of any opportunities like dead balls to score goals."

Meanwhile, the former Zambia coach hailed Bevis Mugabi, who plays for Motherwell in Scotland. The defender last featured for the Cranes during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi in 2019.

"[Bevis] Mugabi plays in one of the top leagues in Europe and he has of late put in a nice shift," the former SC Villa coach said, according to Football256.

"He has been playing a game in game out since returning from injury. He will bring balance and a competitive edge to the team, and this is exactly what he has done ever since he started representing this nation."

"He is a top player for his club and he will equally be important to us, adding that experience to a young squad that we are having."

Uganda are on eight points and second to Mali, who have two more in Group E, and the two leaders face off on matchday six.

Uganda Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Mathias Kigonya, Isma Watenga, Joel Mutakubwa.

Defenders: Isaac Muleme, Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo, Timothy Denis Awany, Bevis Mugabi, Denis Iguma, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Kenneth Semakula, Geoffrey Waswa.

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Julius Poloto, John Revita, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Mahad Kakooza.

Forwards: Fahad Bayo, Yunus Junior Sentamu, Steven Mukwala, Milton Karisa, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza.