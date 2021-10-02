2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Slavia Prague’s Dorley and Aarau’s Njie headline Liberia squad for Cape Verde

Coach Peter Butler has named a strong squad for this month’s World Cup qualification fixtures against the Blue Sharks

Liberia have named a 23-team squad that will tackle October’s double-header 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches, with Slavia Prague midfielder Oscar Dorley and Aarau’s Allen Njie making the cut.

Having lost to Nigeria and picked up an away win at Central African Republic, the Lone Star are second in Group C with three points.

Even at that, they still have a chance of qualifying for the play-off round. But first, they must negotiate their way past the Blue Sharks.

Captain Njie returns to the squad after missing the encounter against CAR due to suspension, while Tony FC’s Frederick Dennis, AS Mioveni’s Moussa Sanoh and 17-year-old Patrick Weah – who represents Sacramento United in the United States of America, could be handed their Liberia debuts versus Bubista’s side.

Whereas, Rukh Brest midfielder David Tweh, Olympiakos Nicosia striker Peter Wilson, Hatayaspor’s Mohammed Kamara and Bea Mountain star Daniel Paye will play no part in these fixtures due to contrasting reasons.

The first leg will be held at Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, while Butler’s men travel to Mindelo’s Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena for the second fixture.

As part of preparations for the Blues Sharks, the Lone Star suffered a 2-0 loss to Egypt in an international friendly on Thursday.

A brace from Al Ahly striker Mohammed Sherif handed the Pharaohs victory over the West Africans at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

GOALKEEPERS: Ashley Williams (RB Linense, Spain), Tommy Songo’s (LISCR, Liberia), Morlik Keita (Mighty Barrolle, Liberia)

DEFENDERS: Prince Balde (KF Drita, Kosovo), Sampson Dweh (LPRC Oilers, Liberia), Jeremy Saygbe (RB Linense, Spain), Alvin Maccornel (Watanga, Liberia), Teah Dennis (Monrovia Club Breweries), Carlos Williams (Watanga, Liberia)

MIDFIELDERS: Seth Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Abrahim Mohammed Soumaoro (Paeek FC, Cyprus), Marcus Macauley (Sahab FC, Jordan), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Terrence Tisdell (Kocaelispor, Turkey), Justin Paul Salmon (Degerfors IF, Sweden), Allen Njie (Aarau, Switzerland), Abu Kamara (FC Makedonijagjp, North Macedonia), Patrick Weah (Sacramento United, United States), Fredrick Dennis (Tony FC, Liberia)

FORWARDS: Kpah Sherman (Kedah FC, Malaysia), Ayouba Kosiah (NAC Breda II, Netherlands), Van-Dave Harmon (FC Laci, Albania), Moussa Sanoh (AS Mioveni, Romania)