2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria vs Ghana clash is more than football – Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen believes the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana is more than a football game.

Following a goalless draw in Kumasi on Friday, the two teams will battle it out at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday with a World Cup ticket at stake.

Osimhen found it difficult to break down the Black Stars’ defence at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium despite playing for the entire 90 minutes, however, he has confirmed the Super Eagles’ readiness to make Nigerians happy in Abuja.

The West African football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana started over 70 years ago, with 57 games between the two countries - the Black Stars (25 wins) and the Super Eagles (12 wins).

“Ghana is a great team and we will never underrate the team just as we've been doing, we saw the upset the Central African Republic gave to us," Osimhen told the Caf website.

"For me, I would do my best, but it's not just about me, we have some inspirational players in the team like Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and other great players. With the help of their experience, we'll be able to actualize this dream.

"We know the importance of the game to us, our families, careers and the entire nation. This game is more than just football and we will give our best and also try to make sure we have the upper hand."

Osimhen has his sights on the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar after he missed the last edition in Russia because of an injury.

The 23-year-old is the country's top scorer in the qualifiers with four goals so far in seven games.

"At the last Fifa World Cup, Russia 2018, I was in the hospital, supporting the Super Eagles," he added.

"I have always been a fan of the Super Eagles, having an opportunity to be here, we have one more hurdle. I am looking forward to the game as well as getting the World Cup ticket.

“To be called up to represent is a dream come true. I will always seize the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles if I'm fit and very much okay.”