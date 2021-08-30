2022 World Cup qualifiers: Leicester City's Ndidi and Iheanacho land in Nigeria for Liberia and Cape Verde

Gernot Rohr is gradually having his players available ahead of Friday's match in Lagos

Leicester City stars Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and Abia Warriors centre-back Adekunle Adeleke have arrived in the Nigeria camp for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Liberia and Cape Verde.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on their West African rivals Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday before flying to Cape Verde for their second Group C fixture, on September 6.

The five players joined Nantes winger Moses Simon at the team’s camp in Victoria Island, Lagos as they await the arrival of other invited stars.

Over the weekend, Ndidi played the entire duration while Iheanacho came off the bench in Leicester City's 2-1 win over Norwich City while Iwobi was introduced as a 69th-minute substitute in Everton's 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nigeria squad for Liberia and Cape Verde

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Troost-Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Seven others on standby: Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy).