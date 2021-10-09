2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Kenya land Ksh3 million MozzartBet sponsorship after Mali humiliation

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has revealed it has entered into a deal with gaming firm MozzartBet that will see the national team receive Ksh3 million in sponsorship funds.



The deal is meant to boost FKF's financial muscle ahead of the remaining 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The partnership has been launched days after the Harambee Stars suffered a 5-0 defeat to Mali on Thursday.

Ksh3m boost

"The Football Kenya Federation has unveiled a new national team Harambee Stars partner, MozzartBet," an FKF's statement said.

"The partnership will cover the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign and started with the Stars’ away game in Agadir, Morocco, against Mali.



"As part of the deal, FKF will receive Ksh3 million from the leading online gaming firm to prepare the team for the remaining qualifiers against Mali, Rwanda, and Uganda."



MozzartBet general manager Sasa Krneta said it was time to work with the Harambee Stars after they had been involved with the lower leagues.



"We believe in supporting Kenyan football. We have been working at the grassroots level, but we have always wanted to work with the national team and this is our time," said Krneta.

Article continues below

FKF president Nick Mwendwa took the opportunity to state his confidence in the national side despite the Mali humiliation.

"Thank you for believing in Kenyan football, and for believing in the Harambee Stars. We were able to send the team to Morocco comfortably and we thank you for that," he said at the announcement.



"We did not get the result we wanted in Agadir but I believe in this team, I know its potential and I am sure better results are on the way. We have a chance to make a statement in the remaining matches, and I am confident that we can get a positive result in the end if we give it all as a team."



Kenya will host Mali for the reverse clash on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium before concluding the qualifiers against Uganda and Rwanda.

The Harambee Stars remain on two points after three games and are under pressure going into matchday four against the West African nation.