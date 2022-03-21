2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ighalo, Troost-Ekong present as Super Eagles open camp for Ghana showdown

Nigeria have opened their camp for the crucial 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Ghana with six players on Monday.

Assistant captain and Watford's William Troost-Ekong leads the early arrivals alongside Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun, West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi, Torino right-back Ola Aina, Brentford's Frank Onyeka and Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo.

With six players in camp, Austin Eguavoen will wait for the remaining 19 players to join the team's base in Abuja at the earliest possible time.

Nigeria and Ghana will rekindle their rivalry with the first-leg fixture billed for Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25, before they travel to Abuja for the return leg on March 29.

Eguavoen's men are housed at the Well Carlton Hotel and Apartments in the nation’s capital before they depart for Kumasi latest on Thursday.

On Sunday, Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke was handed a late call-up to replace injured Wilfred Ndidi after the Leicester City star limped off with medial ligament damage in his knee sustained during a Uefa Europa Conference League match against Rennes on Thursday.

Nigeria have played in the last three World Cup tournaments and they are hoping to make their seventh appearance in the quadrennial showpiece in Qatar.

It will help the Super Eagles redeem themselves after their elimination in the Round of 16 stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.