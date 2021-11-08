2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Harambee Stars' Firat explains Okumu, Mandela and Onyango absence

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has explained why Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango and Brian Mandela are not part of the World Cup qualifying squad ahead of Uganda and Rwanda showdowns.

According to the coach, Onyango and Mandela preferred to stay with their clubs; Simba SC of Tanzania and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, respectively, while KAA Gent's Okumu is injured and that is why Musa Mohamed and David Ochieng were called up.

"I checked the league and saw how many players we have in some positions. [Joseph] Okumu is injured and cannot play in these matches, while [Joash] Onyango and [Mandela] preferred to stay with their teams," Firat told Goal.

"So, anyway, three players were out and I needed to source players with the experience. I also want to give David [Ochieng] and Musa [Mohamed] chances and as I said, we need to have a balanced mixture because we cannot just play the young players.

"You have seen that we made a lot of changes in the squad because I want to give everybody a chance and also because I need a healthy national team."

The Turkish tactician also explained his thinking in the balance of his squad between young and experienced stars: "We have around 10 players that are young and ready to experience the national atmosphere.

"So, you also have something for the future. We are trying to have a mixture of very young players and those that are experienced. I want a mixture of players that understand what I want for the future."

Anthony Wambani, Wilkins Ochieng, and Alwyn Tera are among the new players from foreign clubs who were given call ups and Firat explained why they were included.

"Check out other African countries, nearly 90% of their stars play outside. This has nothing to do with talent, but something to do with conditions," the former Moldova coach added.

"For example, if you grow up in France, you will have better conditions and development.

"We have to have good scouting in order to take these boys out of the country."

Full

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Bwire (Tusker), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Gad Mathews (Gor Mahia)

Defenders: Musa Mohamed (Police FC), Abud Omar (AEL Larissa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), David Ochieng, Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Amos Nondi (Dilagori, Georgia), Richard Odada (Redstar Belgrade, Serbia), Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds, Sweden), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Alwyn Tera (FC Ararat, Armenia), Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Ismael Dunga (Sagan Tosu, Japan)