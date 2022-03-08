Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has declared himself “fully fit” after hitt three goals for Ajax’s second team in a 6-3 victory over ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday.

A day after making a cameo appearance for the senior Ajax side in a 3-2 Eredivisie victory over Waalwijk, the attacker took to the pitch for the U23 outfit as they registered three points in the second-tier league.

It was a massive step for the 21-year-old’s journey to full recovery following a rib injury picked up while on international duty against South Africa last November.

"It's an injury for which there is no treatment. I just had to wait patiently for me to recover. It's how you react to that setback. I'm fully fit now and I'm back," Kudus told Voetbalzone after Monday’s fixture.

"I love to play. It's a pleasure to be back on the pitch.”

Kudus opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but Ricardo Kishna levelled the score for ADO five minutes later.

Danilo scored to restore Ajax’s lead in the 35th minute before Kudus made it 3-1 from the spot just before half-time.

After the break, Thomas Verheydt and Sem Steijn pulled two goals back for the visitors but Kudus and Naci Unuvar netted again for Ajax to seal the win.

"The boys were good today. We gave everything and you can see that in the result,” added the Ghanaian.

“If I get a shooting chance, I try to get the most out of it. But I also play football for my team. The team deserves credits.

"What am I going to do with the match ball [for the hat-trcik]? Ask the boys to sign it and keep it as a reminder.”

With his hat-trick, Kudus will be looking to be rewarded with more first team game time when Ajax face Cambuur in their next league game.

He said: "He [manager Erik ten Hag] decides, but I can make sure I'm ready for my chance. I work hard and do what I do best."

Article continues below

The former Nordsjaelland man’s fitness and sharpness is welcome news for Ghana ahead of their clash with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers later this month.