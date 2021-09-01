2022 World Cup qualifiers: Fans will not attend Kenya versus Uganda – Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal why the opening fixture of the 2022 campaign will be played behind closed doors at Nyayo

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed the 2022 World Cup qualifying fixture between Kenya and Uganda will be played behind closed doors at Nyayo Stadium on Thursday.

The two East African rivals will face off in their 77th ‘Migingo derby’ after being pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Rwanda and Mali.

Ahead of the match, FKF President Nick Mwendwa has clarified to Goal fans will not be allowed to attend because of the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

What did Mwendwa say?

“We will not have fans attending Kenya versus Uganda,” Mwendwa told Goal when asked about the presence of fans during the fixture.

“We tried our best to engage the government on the issue but they have insisted it is not possible to have fans, as it will be a risk to those attending so only essential workers including accredited journalists, security detail, and officials from the two countries, will be allowed to attend.”

Asked why fans who have already been vaccinated cannot be allowed to attend the game, Mwendwa said: “We don't want to take any risks, I have seen Europe allow such fans to attend but we are not ready yet, maybe time will come when we will allow them [those vaccinated] to start attending matches.”

Mwendwa has further said his mission remains to take Kenya to their first-ever World Cup appearance in Qatar and promised a positive start against the Cranes.

“I made the promise that Kenya will be among the teams taking part in the 2022 edition in Qatar and nothing has changed, we are targeting a good start [against Uganda] and this will put us on the road to achieve our target,” Mwendwa continued.

Kenya will face Uganda minus captain Victor Wanyama, who turns out for CF Montreal in Major League Soccer, defender Joash Onyango of Tanzania’s Simba SC, midfielder Johanna Omollo of Turkish side BB Erzurumspor, and winger Ayub Timbe formerly of Vissel Kobe in Japan.

Some of the big names in coach Jacob Mulee’s squad include Joseph Okumu of KAA Gent in Belgium, Erick Ouma of AIK (Sweden), striker Michael Olunga of Al Duhail SC in Qatar, Sweden-based Eric Johanna, and the Zambia-based trio of goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Duncan Otieno.

