2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon showed they are indomitable against Algeria – Song

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has thanked his players for the solid display that saw them defeat Algeria 2-1 and qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions went into the game having lost the first leg meeting 1-0 at Douala Stadium and they took a deserved through Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 22nd minute.

However, Algeria pulled a goal back in the 118th minute (in extra time) courtesy of Ahmed Touba, and in the stoppages; Cameroon broke the hearts of the North African side when Karl Toko Ekambi slammed home from close range for a 2-2 draw on aggregate. The result meant Cameroon qualified on the away goals rule.

Song, who was handling his second game for the side, believes they had defeated a very defensive Algerian side.

“I would like to congratulate both teams for this game, and my players who showed that they were indomitable,” Song said after the game as quoted by Actu Cameroun.

“In the first game, we were put in difficulty by a defensive team which prevented the players from expressing themselves offensively. Today [Tuesday], we knew how to work against that with a two-forward system.”

Ekambi, who plays for Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais and scored the winner, believes Cameroon deserved to earn the World Cup ticket.

“These kind of matches between two teams are played on the details,” Ekambi said as quoted by the same portal. “Algeria lacked efficiency and we were able to take advantage of this set piece.

“I thank Algeria for its warm welcome. I think high-level players have to adapt to coach changes by taking into account his advice and his mental input.”