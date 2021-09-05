2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Caf postpones Guinea vs Morocco game following attempted coup d'etat

The National Elephants will now take on the Atlas Lions on a yet to be announced date according to the continent’s football governing body

Caf has announced the postponement of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification match between Guinea and Morocco.



The game was billed to take place on Monday, September 6 – however, it has been moved to a yet to be announced date due to security concerns in Conakry, where gunfire has been heard against the backdrop of a reported coup d'etat attempt.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by Fifa and Caf,” a statement on Caf website read.

“To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, Fifa and Caf have decided to postpone the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifying match Guinea vs. Morocco, which had scheduled to be hosted in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday 6 September.

“Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date.”

According to the BBC, "hours of gunfire" by a unit of the country’s special forces outside the country's presidential palace was a coup attempt that has resulted in several casualties.

While the safety of President Alpha Conde has not yet been verified, the country's defence minister has stated that an attempted takeover has been thwarted, although the situation remains uncertain, with residents of the central Kaloum district being instructed to stay indoors.

Local sources have reported that the Morocco players are safe, although midfielder Sofyan Amrabat posted a video to his Instagram story showing policemen in the streets.

The Atlas Lions have reportedly been instructed to remain indoors at their residence, and not to go close to the windows of the property.

Didier Six’s Guinea began their quest to a maiden World Cup appearance with a 1-1 draw versus Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday, where they took the lead in the seventh minute courtesy of Francois Kamano’s effort at the Stade Olympique.

The hosts equalised through Joseph Mendes’ 51st-minute strike to ensure an underwhelming start to the campaign for the Syli Nationale.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s Morocco secured a 2-0 victory over Sudan in Rabat, with Stade Rennais defender Nayef Aguerd and Aboaagla Abdalla’s own goal settling the affair.

Since their maiden appearance at the Mexico 1970 World Cup – where they crashed out in the preliminary round, the 1976 African champions have represented Africa on four further occasions.

Their last appearance was at the Russia 2018 World Cup – where they were eliminated in the group stage after being drawn with Portugal, Iran and Spain.