2022 World Cup: Onana has to be humble - Cameroon legend Nkono

Cameroon legend Thomas Nkono has called on Andre Onana to be humble after a clash over tactics with coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup.

Onana was suspended and missed two World Cup matches

He only played the group opener against Switzerland

Cameroon failed to reach the knockout stage in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? After manning the goal for the Indomitable Lions against Switzerland in their Group G opener, the Inter Milan custodian was left out of the team's second fixture against Serbia with Devis Epassy stepping in to start.

The Cameroon Football Federation later issued a statement stating the 26-year-old was “temporarily suspended” from the squad for the entire tournament in the gulf nation.

The Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song also confirmed Onana had left the squad due to "disciplinary reasons" and according to the 66-year-old Nkono, Onana needs to humble himself to succeed in life.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "I didn't expect it. It is a way of showing that African football can be there. I have confidence in Samuel Etoo. We have taken a step forward. In the next competition, I think we will give a good level. Many have played their first tournament here," Nkono told AS as quoted by allfootballapp.com.

“Onana has to be humble, he is more important than the rest. Being humble in life makes you reach your goal. Values are important. We don't know what happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cameroon failed to get past the group stage after winning one match, losing one, and drawing one. They suffered a 1-0 defeat against Switzerland, drew 3-3 against Serbia before defeating Brazil 1-0.

Senegal and Morocco were the only African teams to reach the knockout stage with the Lions of Teranga losing in the Round of 16 while the Atlas Lions reached the semi-finals where they lost 2-0 against France.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? He will hope to start when Inter Milan entertain Real Betis in a friendly at Benito Villamarin Stadium on Saturday before they resume Serie A action against Victor Osimhen's Napoli at San Siro on January 4.