2022 World Cup: Gyan keen to represent Ghana since 'anything is possible'

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed his readiness to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The 36-year-old, who is the top African scorer in the history of the competition with six goals, insists he could still feature at this year's event and drew a comparison with Roger Milla, who was called up from retirement to represent Cameroon at the 1994 event.

"Anything can happen, it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup," he told BBC Sports’ John Bennett as quoted by Football Ghana.

"But I haven’t retired yet, I haven’t announced my retirement, I have been out for almost two years now due to injuries and my body shutting down.

"I just need to get my body back in shape, so I have started training of course and I’ll see how my body reacts to playing competitive football. Talent wise, everything is there already, so I just have to prepare physically and then we’ll see what happens."

Gyan, who last featured actively for Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League, revealed he has been talking with his manager and deciding on his next move.

"Honestly, I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, it’s part of the plan. I just want to see how my body reacts first," added Gyan, who last featured for Ghana at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

"My manager and I have been talking behind the scenes, so we just have to make sure we know what we are doing. Everything is in progress, everything looks positive, so we will see what happens, there might be a surprise."

Gyan played for a host of clubs in Europe, among them Udinese, Rennes, and Sunderland and is currently Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals.

Ghana are in Group H of the World Cup with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.