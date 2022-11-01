2022 World Cup: Ghana FA president Okraku calls for Addo support, reminds fans of Nigeria upset

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku believes Otto Addo is the right man to take the Black Stars to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Addo was in charge when Ghana sealed World Cup spot

The Black Stars beat Nigeria on the away goals rule

Okraku calls on Ghanaians to rally behind Addo

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old Addo helped the Black Stars to book their ticket for the global competition set for the Gulf nation from November 24.

He guided the West African nation past rivals Nigeria after the two-legged World Cup qualification playoff. In the first meeting, Ghana and Nigeria played out a 0-0 draw in Kumasi and the return leg ended 1-1 in Abuja with the Black Stars qualifying on the away goals rule.

After the success, Ghana FA moved to appoint Addo on a permanent basis but recent results which include the 3-0 international friendly defeat against Brazil have left a cross-section of fans calling for changes in the technical bench.

However, Okraku believes Addo has done a great job and should be supported.

WHAT DID OKRAKU SAY? "Let’s go back to our two battles against Nigeria. The country stood up in support of a common foe. We were victors," Kurt said as quoted by Football Ghana.

"Just look at where our Black Stars have come from. It got to a point, we didn’t have quality. Gradually over time, you see a good team shaping up.

"It is that time that all of us must throw our weight behind the team. Who was the coach that qualified Ghana for the world cup recently? Is it not Otto? Was he a part-time or full-time coach? Let’s be positive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana will be making a return to the tournament having missed out on the 2018 edition held in Russia. The Black Stars have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO? He will lead Ghana in an international friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before they head to Qatar.