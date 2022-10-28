Otto Addo has claimed Ghana have what it takes to beat every team in the world ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will face Portugal in their opener

They will also face South Korea & Uruguay

Addo confident Ghana will do well in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars have been pooled in Group H of the global competition set for the Gulf nation alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

WHAT DID ADDO SAY? “First of all we want to play our style of play and I think Ghanaian teams in the past always play good football and this is also what we want and we had previous tournaments where I think showed that Ghana has good footballers and this is also what we want," Addo told 3 Sports.

"This comes surely also with victories and I think this is the first thing we want. If we can survive the group stage which I said is going to be very tough, then anything is possible.

“I know we can beat every team in the world. Everybody knows at the World Cup, it will not come like the whole world expects things to be. I think the first match is very decisive and from there we can know how to go on the second match.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana will kick off their campaign in Qatar with a clash against Portugal at Stadium 974 on November 24 before they face South Korea in matchday two at Education City Stadium on November 28.

The Black Stars will then wind up their group matches with a fixture against Uruguay at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on December 2.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO? Before they head to Qatar, he will lead Ghana against Switzerland in an international friendly at Baniyas Stadium on November 17.