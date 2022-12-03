2022 World Cup: Ayew penalty miss for Ghana not the key moment in Uruguay defeat - Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has refused to blame Andre Ayew for the missed penalty, insisting it did not play a major role in the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.

Kudus won the penalty against Uruguay

Ayew saw his effort saved by Rochet

Ghana failed to reach Round of 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars had the best chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Kudus was fouled inside the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

However, captain Ayew stepped up to take the resultant kick but his weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. Five minutes after the miss, Uruguay took the lead courtesy of Giorgian de Arrascaeta and he added the second before the half-time break.

Kudus has revealed the penalty did not have any effect on the team's style of play and further refused to put blame on the 32-year-old Ayew.

WHAT HE SAID: ‘’I don’t think the penalty miss by Andre Ayew was the key moment in the match, the easiest thing we can do is to blame one person," Kudus told the media as quoted by Ghana FA website.

‘’In the second half I also got chances that I could have scored, it qualified as a penalty also so we all had chances to have an effect in the game so I don’t really think the penalty had an effect on the whole performance.

"Andre is a great leader and a great captain. After the penalty miss, he was still in the game and stood up for the team like everyone did but the result went the other way so we learn from it and stay positive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana have failed to qualify for the knock-outs in their last two appearances at the World Cup (2014 and 2022) after the Black Stars advanced to the knockouts in their first two appearances at the finals (2006 and 2010).

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW AND KUDUS? Kudus, who scored two goals at the World Cup, will return to Ajax ahead of the resumption of Eredivisie where they are scheduled to face NEC at Goffertstadion on January 8.

Meanwhile, Ayew will return to Al Sadd, who will next face Qatar SC.