2022 Wafcon: South Africa coach Ellis wants strong start to ‘put opponents under pressure’

The Banyana Banyana tactician calls on the team to begin matches on the front foot if they have to succeed in the continental tournament

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis wants her team to employ a strategy of starting matches strongly if they are to reach the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final and even win it.

Banyana Banyana are through to the quarter-finals after topping Group C with the maximum six points following wins over holders Nigeria and rookies Burundi.

Ahead of their final group match against Botswana on Sunday, Ellis wants to see a fast start to set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

“We’ve got to make sure in the next game that we start well. We always want to start on the front foot and make sure that we put opponents under pressure, so we will have a look at what we can do better,” said Ellis as quoted by SABC.

“We will also have a look at the opposition and see how we can [exploit their weaknesses], it’s a very familiar team that we’ve played against so often, and we’ll make sure that we execute our plan."

South Africa beat champions and favourites Nigeria 2-1 in their opening match, a game they were lauded for putting the holders on the back foot and not giving them a lot of chances.

However, Banyana Banyana were guilty of missing numerous chances, including a penalty, against debutants Burundi even though they won the match 3-1 with goals from reigning African Women’s Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlana, Amogelang Motau and substitute Linda Motlhako.

“We have never ever underestimated a team and we never will underestimate a team. I think there’s a lot of factors but we’re not looking for excuses,” said Ellis, regarding the Burundi match.

“At times, we played pretty good football, at times we did not and we overelaborated. I think the heat could have also played a huge factor, it’s not what we’re used to but nonetheless, we could have done better and we really did not underestimate any team.”

Banyana Banyana will be seeking victory on Sunday to be sure of topping the group and possibly get a favourbale draw in the last eight while Nigeria face Burundi in the other clash, looking for their second win of the tournament.