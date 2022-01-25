2022 Awcon Qualifiers: Akida back in provisional Harambee Starlets squad to play Uganda

Esse Mbeyu Akida has been included in the Harambee Starlets' provisional squad to play the Crested Cranes of Uganda in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Greece-based attacker, who turns out for PAOK, has been left in the cold for some time after falling out with the former regime in the Football Kenya Federation, but now she will have a chance to show the quality the fans have been missing.

Goalkeeper Lillian Awuor, who recently joined Soyaux of France, and Samantha Akinyi who plays for Tanzanian outfit Tigers FC, have also made the squad that is scheduled to play Uganda in the final round of the qualifiers.

Other notable names in the squad include defenders Enez Mango, Janet Bundi, midfielder Corazone Aquino, Cynthia Shilwatso and USA-based Marjolene Nekesa.

The attacking department is made up of Jentrix Shikangwa, Mwanahalima Adam among others.

When are the qualifiers?

The first leg will be in Kampala on February 17, with the second in Nairobi a week later; the aggregate winner will play in Awcon to be held in Morocco from July 2-22. The competition will double up as the 2023 Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Crested Cranes eliminated Ethiopia in the previous round while Starlets beat South Sudan.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Annette Kundu(AEL-Cyprus), Pauline Kathuru (GASPO), Lilian Awuor (Soyaux- France), Samantha Akinyi(Tigers Fc - Tanzania), Carolyne Rufa (Fountain Gate - Tanzania).

Defenders: Leah Ndiema (GASPO), Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Juliet Andibo (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Lakatama FC- Cyprus), Lucy Akoth (Ulinzi), Phoebe Owiti (Vihiga Queens), Enez Mango (Vihiga Queens), Wincate Kaari (Thika Queens), Ruth Ingotsi (Lakatamia- Cyprus), Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Janet Mumo (Mathare United), Anita Adongo (Alliance - Tanzania), Lavender (Zetech), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens).

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Corazone Aquino (Gaspo Women), Mercy Oginga (Vihiga Queens), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens), Nuru Adima (Thika Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Logrono-Spain), Lorna Nyarinda (Vihiga Queens), Martha Amunyolette (Trans Nzoia Queens), Marjolene Nekesa (USA), Diana Koske (Tigers - Tanzania), Cindy Ngaira (Wadadia).

Attackers: Terry Engesha (Vihiga Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Fatih Karagumruk- Turkey ) Mwanahalima Adam (Hakkaragicu-Turkey), Violet Wanyonyi (Trans Nzoia), Essie Akida (PAOK-Greece) Mercy Airo (Gaspo) Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo).