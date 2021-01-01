2021 Chan Wrap: Cameroon and Mali share spoils, Zimbabwe eliminated

The Indomitable Lions and the Eagles need a point each from their last game to seal a place in the next phase

Cameroon failed to seal their quarter-final place for Chan early, after playing to a 1-1 draw with Mali in Group A at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé, on Wednesday.

Salomon Charles Banga scored for the tournament hosts with the West African outfit equalizing courtesy of Issaka Samake.

Having won the first game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe by a solitary goal in their initial game, the indomitable Lions needed a win to seal their place in the next phase early.

However, they had to be at their best to get maximum points from the Eagles who had claimed a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso in their opening game as well.

The Indomitable Lions settled early and took a deserved lead after just six minutes. 26-year-old midfielder Anthony Mfede picked the run of Banga who managed to find the back of the net to give the home fans something to celebrate.

The lead lasted just six minutes, and concentration lapses allowed Samake into a good area and he did not disappoint. He managed to put his team onto level terms and ensured the spoils are shared.

In the second match of the day, the Stallions sent Zdravko Logarusic's charges packing after a 3-1 win.

Les Étalons opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour mark when Issouf Sosso did well to punish the defenders and goalkeeper for sleeping on the job.

Zimbabwe fought back after conceding and scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute.

27-year-old Jaravani Tafadzwa found defender Partson Jaure in the danger zone and the 30-year-old made no mistake.

The opponents came back stronger in the second half and in the 53rd minute, they reclaimed their lead courtesy of Claver Tiendrebeogo.

In the 57th minute, Rene Zoungrana paved way for youngster Issiaka Ouedraogo. 10 minutes later, the 20-year-old sealed the win to hand his charges their first victory in this year's edition.

Cameroon and Mali are now on four points in Group A with the same statistics. Burkina Faso come in third place with three points while Zimbabwe are at the bottom without a point.

In the final group game, Cameroon will play Burkina Faso as Mali tackle Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, Libya will play DR Congo in a Group B game while Congo will be up against Niger.