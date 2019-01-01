2021 Afcon qualifiers: German-born Antwi-Adjei to miss Ghana clash with South Africa

The Paderborn man will have to wait a little longer to link up with the Black Stars for the first time

German-born attacker Christopher Antwi-Adjei will not honour his first invitation to Ghana's national team due to problems in acquiring a Ghanaian passport, Goal understands.

The Paderborn winger was one of seven debutants named in the Black Stars squad for the November 14 and 18 games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe respectively in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Born to Ghanaian parents in the German town of Hagen, the 25-year-old will require a Ghanaian passport to play competitively for the Black Stars.

He had been hopeful of securing a passage just in time for the trip to Ghana but Goal understands delays in the process have shattered his dream of joining the national team for the November matches.

On Tuesday morning, the Ghana Football Association announced the absence of the winger as well as injured Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu as the Black Stars departed Accra for the city of Cape Coast.

21 players are making the short trip to Cape Coast. The only absentees are SC Paderson midfielder Christopher Antwi, who is expected to join his colleagues in Cape Coast and Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid. He is being assessed by his club in Spain after he suffered a knock. pic.twitter.com/fpNJvIXUuf — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 12, 2019

Antwi-Adjei increases Ghana's growing list of withdrawals from coach James Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad.

Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, USA-based Harrison Afful and Salisu have all been confirmed out of the double-header due to injury.