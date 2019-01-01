2021 Afcon Qualifier: Uganda Cranes depart for Burkina Faso

The East African side has left for West Africa aiming at getting a positive result away

Uganda Cranes have left for Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Tuesday morning ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the hosts on Wednesday.

16 players left the East African nation at 1 am for the West African country hoping to start the campaign on a high note. Among those who have left with the first batch is Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango.

Allan Okello who was nursing a knock has also been included in the team. The KCCA youngster missed the national team's North East region trip last weekend where they played a build-up match against local side Katawi Combined.

The 20-year old has been impressive for the Cranes and is seen as an asset for the team.

Joseph Ochaya, Murushid Jjuuko, Khalid Aucho, Emmanuel Okwi and Farouk Miya have also left for Burkina Faso.

Timothy Awany, William Kizito, Patrick Kaddu, Alexis Bbakka, Bevis Mugabi, Michael Azira and Nico Wadada flew directly to the West African nation.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda).